Joseph Hogan Is The President of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) And They Just Sold 41% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Joseph Hogan, the President recently netted about US$37m selling shares at an average price of US$457. That sale reduced their total holding by 41% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Align Technology

Notably, that recent sale by Joseph Hogan is the biggest insider sale of Align Technology shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$426. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Align Technology insiders didn't buy any company stock.

NasdaqGS:ALGN Insider Trading Volume October 31st 2020

Insider Ownership of Align Technology

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Align Technology insiders own 3.9% of the company, worth about US$1.3b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Align Technology Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Align Technology shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Align Technology is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Align Technology. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Align Technology (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

