Joseph Edelman of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Just Spent US$1.1m On Shares

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Joseph Edelman recently bought a whopping US$1.1m worth of stock, at a price of US$5.03. While that only increased their holding size by 2.2%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Joseph Edelman was the biggest purchase of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$6.24. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Aldeyra Therapeutics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:ALDX Insider Trading Volume August 5th 2022

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.8% of Aldeyra Therapeutics shares, worth about US$6.7m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aldeyra Therapeutics Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Aldeyra Therapeutics insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Aldeyra Therapeutics (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

