Joseph Brown Is The Independent Director of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) And They Just Picked Up 7.7% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE:GBLI) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Joseph Brown, recently paid US$25.85 per share to buy US$259k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 7.7%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Global Indemnity Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Director Joseph Brown was not the only time they bought Global Indemnity Group shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$542k worth of shares at a price of US$27.25 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$25.53). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Global Indemnity Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:GBLI Insider Trading Volume August 24th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Global Indemnity Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 3.8% of Global Indemnity Group shares, worth about US$14m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Global Indemnity Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Global Indemnity Group insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Global Indemnity Group (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

