Joseph Aguilar Is The Chief Operating Officer of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) And They Just Sold 41% Of Their Shares

Some International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Operating Officer, Joseph Aguilar, recently sold a substantial US$628k worth of stock at a price of US$25.10 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 41% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

International Money Express Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder & Independent Director, John Rincon, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$16.21 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$25.45. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 14% of John Rincon's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 7.50k shares worth US$116k. On the other hand they divested 321.96k shares, for US$5.8m. All up, insiders sold more shares in International Money Express than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqCM:IMXI Insider Trading Volume August 22nd 2022

Insider Ownership Of International Money Express

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. International Money Express insiders own about US$53m worth of shares. That equates to 5.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At International Money Express Tell Us?

An insider sold International Money Express shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since International Money Express is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for International Money Express (1 shouldn't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

