News & Insights

US Markets

Jose Cuervo maker maintains annual guidance, upbeat on coming months

Credit: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

July 28, 2023 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by Sarah Morland and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, July 28 (Reuters) - Mexican distiller Becle CUERVO.MX, the world's largest tequila producer, said on Friday that it maintained its guidance of annual sales in the high single digits on a constant currency basis, after a stronger peso ate into its earnings abroad.

Without the FX impact, Becle's gross margin would have expanded over the second quarter instead of shrinking, an executive said in anearnings calla day after it posted a net profit drop of 5%.

The company expects stronger results over the coming months, the executive said, which should enable the firm to meet its target, as well as benefits from lower prices for agave - the prickly plant used to make tequila - over the longer term.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.