Jose Cuervo distiller's profit slumps, dampened by strong peso

October 25, 2023 — 06:24 pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexican distiller Becle CUERVO.MX, the world's largest tequila producer, on Wednesday reported a 88% slide in third-quarter profit from last year, after a stronger peso diluted foreign earnings.

The Mexico City-based firm, which sells Jose Cuervo family tequilas as well as mezcal, whiskey and other liquors, reported net profit at 203.5 million pesos ($11.7 million).

The North American region saw overall sales up 4.3%, but this did little to quell the impact of the strong appreciation of the Mexican peso against the dollar in the period.

Revenues slipped 8.5% from July to September, landing at 10.5 billion pesos.

Becle's management said in a filing to Mexico's main stock exchange it had been hit by "a challenging business environment, characterized by exchange rate appreciation and complex macroeconomic conditions."

After reporting a net profit drop across several consecutive quarters, the company in July had forecast stronger results for later in the year.

