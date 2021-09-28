Commodities

Jordan's state carrier to resume direct flights to Damascus from Oct 3

Suleiman Al-Khalidi Reuters
Jordan's state carrier Royal Jordanian (RJ) will resume direct flights to Damascus from Oct. 3, an official statement on state-owned Mamlaka television said.

Flights had been suspended at the start of the decade-old conflict in Syria.

The decision was part of several steps taken at the end of a two-day ministerial meeting held in Amman between the two countries on boosting trade, investment and transport ties.

Jordan will fully reopen its main border crossing with Syria from Wednesday, Jordanian government and industry officials said on Monday.

The move was to help ease the flow of goods hit by the pandemic and a decade of conflict, they added.

Jordan, a staunch U.S. ally, which supported mainstream rebels fighting against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's rule, has pushed for rapproachment with Damascus in recent months, officials said.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)

((suleiman.al-khalidi@thomsonreuters.com; +96279-5521407;))

