Jordan's state airline Royal Jordanian names Samer Majali as president and ceo

AMMAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Jordan's board of directors of state carrier Royal Jordanian has appointed Samer Majali as President and CEO to head the company that has seen major losses from the impact of coronavirus on the aviation industry, a statement on Wednesday said.

Chairman of the majority-owned state airline Said Darwazeh said Majali, who presided over the airline between 2001 and 2009, would help the major regional carrier that has an extensive network in the Middle East surmount these "tough times".

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi. Editing by Jane Merriman)

