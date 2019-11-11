Jordan's king arrives in border area after end of lease deal with Israel

AMMAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Jordan's King Abdullah arrived on Monday in an enclave that straddles its northern border with Israel a day after the end of a 25-year special regime with its neighbour that allowed Israeli farmers access to the area, official sources said.

The monarch formally declared on Sunday the end of the 25-year special regime, which many Jordanians saw as a humiliation that perpetuated what they regarded as an Israeli occupation of Jordanian territory.

