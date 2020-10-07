Jordan's King Abdullah appoints palace aide Bisher al Khasawneh PM

Suleiman Al-Khalidi Reuters
Jordan's King Abdullah appointed veteran diplomat and palace aide Bisher al Khasawneh as the new prime minister only days after accepting the resignation of Omar al-Razzaz, the royal palace said.

The monarch earlier dissolved parliament at the end of its four-year term in a move that under constitutional rules meant the government had to resign within a week.

