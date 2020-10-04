Jordan's GDP shrinks 3.6% in second quarter, hit by COVID

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Jordan's economy shrank by 3.6% in the second quarter on a year-on-year basis as activity shrank because of the COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed on Sunday.

The quarterly slump in gross domestic product (GDP) was the sharpest economic contraction in two decades, officials in Jordan's Department of Statistics said.

The government in March enforced a tough lockdown from which the economy has yet to recover, even though most business sectors have gradually reopened since May.

The government expects the economy to shrink by over 5.5% this year, far short of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimate of 2% growth before the pandemic.

The country’s public finances and balance of payments have been strained by the collapse of tourism, a main source of foreign currency, and weakening remittances from workers abroad.

Standards and Poor's last month maintained the kingdom's stable B+/B ratings and estimated a 75% drop in tourist receipts in 2020 in a sector that contributes 16% of GDP.

Unemployment hit a record 23% in second quarter with layoffs and bankruptcies, while poverty has deepened in a country with 10 million inhabitants whose aid-dependent economy was already struggling before the crisis.

Jordan’s IMF-supported four-year economic reform programme, approved last March, is anchored in structural reforms designed to spur growth by creating jobs, and reducing poverty.

Finance Minister Mohamad Al Ississ told Reuters last week a fiscal policy that reduces borrowing from the local market to finance government spending should allow banks to expand private credit to spur growth and revive investments.

He said he hoped IMF-backed fiscal consolidation reforms backed by concessional lending would ease public finances to ensure a faster economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19 as of next year.L8N2GR7A1

The staunch U.S. ally has received over $1.7 billion in grants and loans from its major Western donors so far that will ease a budget deficit that is expected to double this year to over 5% of GDP.

