Jordan's draft 2021 budget projects 2.5% growth, finance minister says

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Jordan's draft 2021 budget forecasts 9.9 billion dinars ($14 billion) in state expenditure and economic growth of 2.5% after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the worst contraction in decades, the finance minister said on Monday.

Mohamad Al Ississ told Reuters the cabinet had approved a budget that would accelerate IMF-backed reforms to help the kingdom restore fiscal prudence for a sustained recovery.

"Despite the unprecedented challenges, fiscal stability remains our priority," he said.

The budget earmarks a reduced primary deficit of 1.18 billion dinars, or 3.7 % of GDP, down from 5.7% this year, Al Ississ said.

While the state expenditure projection represents a rise of about 5.7% year on year, revenue is expected to rise to 7.875 billion dinars from 7.2 billion dinars in 2020 as the economy begins to recover.

Jordan's economy is expected to shrink by 3.% this year, an improvement from the 5.5% decline forecast previously. Before the pandemic struck, the IMF estimated economic growth at 2%.

The government has given priority to cushioning the pandemic's impact on the poor by expanding a social safety net that has provided support to at least 2.5 million people, more than a third of the country's citizens, Al Ississ said.

It will help to ease the pain of the pandemic that has pushed unemployment to a record 23%, he added.

Although the kingdom has been more dependent than other regional economies on hard-hit sectors such as tourism and remittances, its commitment to a IMF-backed $1.3 billion four-year programme has helped to maintain external financing from major Western donors.

Jordan's commitment to IMF reforms and investor confidence in the country's improved outlook helped it to maintain stable sovereign ratings at a time when other emerging markets were being downgraded, Al Ississ said.

Last week Moody's affirmed Jordan's B1 credit rating, citing expenditure control and improved tax compliance. That followed a B+/B rating from Standard and Poor’s in September.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi Editing by Alison Williams, Ed Osmond and David Goodman)

