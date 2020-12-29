Jordan's Capital Bank agrees to buy Jordanian and Iraqi assets from Lebanon's Bank Audi

AMMAN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Jordan's Capital Bank Group finalised a deal on Tuesday to acquire Lebanonese lender Bank Audi's AUDI.BY businesses in Iraq and Jordan in move to diversify its operations and expand its presence in the region, the bank's chairman said.

The agreement, which both parties agreed not to disclose its value, comes after securing the necessary approvals from Jordan's Central Bank and the Central Bank of Iraq, Jordan's Capital Bank Group Chairman Bassem Al-Salem told Reuters.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by Louise Heavens)

((suleiman.al-khalidi@thomsonreuters.com; +96279-5521407;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.