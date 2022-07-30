Jordan's Arab Bank H1 net profits rise 38% to $252 million - statement

AMMAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Arab Bank Group, Jordan’s largest lender, said on Saturday its first-half net profit rose by 38% to $252 million, adding that its results showed its resilience in a challenging banking environment.

The bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions, said in a statement customer deposits climbed 2% to $47.1 billion as of the end of June, while loans rose 6% to $35.7 billion. Group equity stood at $10.2 billion, it said.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((suleiman.al-khalidi@thomsonreuters.com; +96279-5521407;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.