ARBK

Jordan's Arab Bank H1 net profits rise 38% to $252 million - statement

Contributor
Suleiman Al-Khalidi Reuters
Published

Arab Bank Group, Jordan’s largest lender, said on Saturday its first-half net profit rose by 38% to $252 million, adding that its results showed its resilience in a challenging banking environment.

AMMAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Arab Bank Group, Jordan’s largest lender, said on Saturday its first-half net profit rose by 38% to $252 million, adding that its results showed its resilience in a challenging banking environment.

The bank, one of the Middle East’s major financial institutions, said in a statement customer deposits climbed 2% to $47.1 billion as of the end of June, while loans rose 6% to $35.7 billion. Group equity stood at $10.2 billion, it said.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((suleiman.al-khalidi@thomsonreuters.com; +96279-5521407;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARBK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More