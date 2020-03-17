Jordanian army to guard cities ahead of state of emergency

Suleiman Al-Khalidi Reuters
The Jordanian army said on Tuesday it will deploy at entrances and exits of main cities in a move officials said was ahead of an imminent announcement of a state of emergency to combat the coronavirus.

The kingdom, which has already announced a lockdown after the number of confirmed cases rose to least 34, was about to take further steps including the emergency announcement, officials told Reuters.

"These measures aim at preventing the spread of coronavirus," said an army statement.

The cabinet was expected to discuss on Tuesday whether to activate a national defence law that would be enacted as a royal decree and amounts to a state of emergency letting government enforce curfews and other restrictions on movements.

Jordan has closed border crossings with Syria, Iraq, Egypt and Israel, and suspended all incoming and outgoing flights.

