Jordanian army downs drone from Syria carrying meth - state news agency

Credit: REUTERS/JORDAN ARMED FORCES

August 13, 2023 — 01:16 pm EDT

Written by Maya Gebeily for Reuters ->

BEIRUT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Jordanian military on Sunday downed a drone carrying crystal meth that was flying into Jordanian territory from neighbouring Syria, the state news agency Petra reported.

War-torn Syria has become a hub for a multi-billion-dollar drugs trade, with Jordan a main transit route to the oil-rich Gulf states for a Syrian-made amphetamine known as captagon, Western anti-narcotics officials and Washington say.

Citing a source within the Jordanian armed forces, the state agency said in a statement the drone was "taken control of and downed".

The Jordanian military has previously downed drones from Syria carrying narcotics or weapons but has rarely identified seized drugs as crystal meth.

There was no immediate comment from Syrian authorities. In an interview last week, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad denied Syria's role in the drug trade, saying that ending narcotics smuggling was a common interest that Syria shares with Arab countries.

