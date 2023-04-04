Jordan wheat tender draws seven participants, traders say

Commodities

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

April 04, 2023 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, April 4 (Reuters) - Seven trading houses are thought to be participating in a tender by Jordan's state grain buyer on Tuesday seeking 120,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said.

