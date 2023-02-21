Commodities

Jordan wheat tender draws 10 participants, traders say

February 21, 2023 — 06:31 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds participant names, no purchase yet

HAMBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ten trading companies are believed to be taking part in an international tender from Jordan's state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of wheat, traders said in initial assessments on Tuesday.

Traders said the following trading firms were participating: Cargill, CHS, Viterra, Nibulon, Agrochernogi, Ameropa, Anderson, Grain Flower, Buildcom and Dolj.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Tuesday, traders added.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; writing by Gus Trompiz; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.