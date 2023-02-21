Jordan wheat tender draws 10 participants, traders say

Adds participant names, no purchase yet

HAMBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ten trading companies are believed to be taking part in an international tender from Jordan's state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 tonnes of wheat, traders said in initial assessments on Tuesday.

Traders said the following trading firms were participating: Cargill, CHS, Viterra, Nibulon, Agrochernogi, Ameropa, Anderson, Grain Flower, Buildcom and Dolj.

No purchase has yet been made and results are expected later on Tuesday, traders added.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; writing by Gus Trompiz; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

