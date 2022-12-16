Jordan vows to clamp down on rioting against high fuel prices

AMMAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Jordan will apply tough steps and redeploy more anti-riot police against demonstrators who protest violently against price hikes, after overnight nationwide clashes that led to one fatality, the interior minister said on Friday.

Mazen Farrayeh said in a news conference the government would allow peaceful protests but would not tolerate any rioting that destroys public and private property such as that which took place on Thursday.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

