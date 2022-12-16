Jordan vows to clamp down on rioting against high fuel prices

Credit: REUTERS/JEHAD SHELBAK

December 16, 2022 — 08:32 am EST

Written by Suleiman Al-Khalidi for Reuters ->

AMMAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Jordan will apply tough steps and redeploy more anti-riot police against demonstrators who protest violently against price hikes, after overnight nationwide clashes that led to one fatality, the interior minister said on Friday.

Mazen Farrayeh said in a news conference the government would allow peaceful protests but would not tolerate any rioting that destroys public and private property such as that which took place on Thursday.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((suleiman.al-khalidi@thomsonreuters.com; +96279-5521407;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.