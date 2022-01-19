Jordan to sign deal to supply Lebanon with electricity - energy minister

AMMAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Jordan will next week sign a deal with Lebanon and Syria to supply Lebanon with 400 megawatts of electricity to the country that will help ease power shortage, the energy minister said on Wednesday,

Saleh Kharabsheh told state media the deal entails supplying Lebanon with 150 megawatts from midnight to 6 a.m. and 250 megawatts during the rest of the day.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams)

