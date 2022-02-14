Jordan to push ahead with IMF-backed reforms to spur growth -finance minister

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Jordan will accelerate the momentum of IMF-backed structural reforms in 2022 to help a nascent recovery gather pace in an economy hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and regional turmoil, the finance minister said on Monday.

Mohamad Al Ississ told lawmakers ahead of a parliamentary session which passed the 10.6 billion dinars ($15 billion) 2022 budget that Jordan could ill afford any delay in reforms.

"The process of reform and dealing with the distortions and imbalances is more pressing and necessary than ever," he said in a speech ahead of a vote on the budget.

The IMF said in January after the kingdom completed a third review of an ambitious four-year $1.5 bln programme that the country's progress in reforms was helping maintain macroeconomic stability while supporting a nascent recovery.

The return to 2 % growth last year after a steep 1.5 %contraction in 2020, the worst in decades from the impact of the pandemic, showed "signs of economic recovery," Al Ississ said.

Growth was expected to reach 2.7 % in 2022, signalling an end to the recession and back to pre-pandemic levels.

Al Ississ, who won praise from the IMF for what it said were sound fiscal reforms that closed tax loopholes and broadened the tax base and generated the biggest revenue gains in many years, said the budget deficit had fallen by 453 million dinars to 5.4 % of GDP in 2021 against 7 % the previous year.

The deficit was earmarked to fall to 3.1 % of GDP in the 2022 budget, the IMF said.

Many parliamentarians, during a six-day session, criticized the government for failing to reduce public debt that stood at 29 billion dinars or nearly 91% of GDP. They called for more state jobs to soak unemployment that hit record levels of around 24% .

Al Ississ blamed the rise in public debt to a borrowing spree in the last decade to cover higher security costs at a time of regional unrest along with closure of borders with Syria and Iraq, accentuated with a major influx of refugees.

Debt service would fall in 2022 for the first time in years with cheaper financing that replaced commercial borrowing with soft loans from major donors, Al Ississ said.

Jordan's improved outlook helped it to maintain stable sovereign ratings at a time when other emerging markets were being downgraded, Al Ississ said.

($1-0.709 dinars)

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Grant McCool)

