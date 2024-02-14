Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 tons of wheat

Adds detail, shipment periods

HAMBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Feb. 20.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan purchased 60,000 tons of wheat when it sought 120,000 tons in its previous tender on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender, for hard wheat, was sought in a series of possible combinations of 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments. Possible shipment combinations were May 1-15, May 16-31, June 1-15 and June 16-30.

These are the same shipment periods as in Tuesday’s tender.

Jordan also bought 60,000 tons of animal feed barley in a separate tender on Wednesday.

