Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 tonnes feed barley- traders

HAMBURG, April 11 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase up to 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, April 12.

Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 tonne consignments. Possible shipment combinations are Oct. 1-15, Oct. 16-31 and Nov. 1-15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

