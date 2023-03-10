Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 tonnes feed barley -traders

Adds possible shipment periods from paragraph three

HAMBURG, March 10 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase up to 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is March 15.

Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 or 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are for Aug. 1-15, Aug. 16-31, Sept. 1-15 and Sept. 16-30.

A new announcement had been expected by some traders after Jordan bought 50,000 tonnes in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.