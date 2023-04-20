Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 tonnes feed barley

Adds possible shipment periods, paragraphs 3-5

HAMBURG, April 20 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase up to 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is May 3.

A new announcement had been anticipated by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley on Wednesday in which only three trading houses participated, partly because of uncertainty about Black Sea grain exports.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 or 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are Oct. 1-15, Oct. 16-31 and Nov. 1-15, the same periods as sought in Wednesday’s tender.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

