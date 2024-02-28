Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 T wheat, traders say

Adds detail, shipment period

HAMBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is March 5.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan purchased 60,000 tons of wheat, having sought 120,000 tons, in its previous tender on Tuesday.

Jordan is among importers to have benefited from recent falls in wheat prices, largely caused by large supplies available for sale in Russia and other Black Sea exporters.

Jordan purchased wheat on Tuesday at $240.00 a ton cost and freight (c&f), down from an earlier purchase of $240.50 a ton c&f for 50,000 tons on Feb. 20 and another earlier purchase of$253.00 a ton c&f on Feb. 13 for 60,000 tons. GRA/TEND

Shipment in the new tender for hard wheat was sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 to 60,000 tons. Possible shipment combinations were May 16-31, June 1-15, June 16-30 and July 1-15.

These are the same periods as sought in Tuesday’s tender. A separate tender from Jordan to buy up to 120,000 tons of animal feed barley closes later on Wednesday.

