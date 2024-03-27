Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 T feed barley, traders say

Adds detail, shipment periods

HAMBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is April 3.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made in its previous tender for 120,000 tons of barley on Tuesday despite strong participation, with 12 trading houses taking part.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments.

Possible combinations are July 1-15, July 16-31, Aug. 1-15 and Aug. 16-31, the same as in Tuesday’s tender.

Jordan also issued a separate tender on Tuesday to buy 120,000 tons of milling wheat. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

