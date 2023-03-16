Commodities

Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 T feed barley -traders

Credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED

March 16, 2023 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds possible shipment periods from paragraph three

HAMBURG, March 16 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is March 22.

Shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 or 60,000 tonnes.

Possible shipment periods are Aug. 1-15, Aug. 16-31, Sept. 1-15 and Sept. 15-30.

Traders had expected a new tender to be issued after Jordan bought 50,000 tonnes of barley in its previous tender for up to 120,000 tonnes on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.