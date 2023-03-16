Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 T feed barley -traders

Adds possible shipment periods from paragraph three

HAMBURG, March 16 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is March 22.

Shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 or 60,000 tonnes.

Possible shipment periods are Aug. 1-15, Aug. 16-31, Sept. 1-15 and Sept. 15-30.

Traders had expected a new tender to be issued after Jordan bought 50,000 tonnes of barley in its previous tender for up to 120,000 tonnes on Wednesday.

