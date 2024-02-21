Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 metric tons wheat, traders say

HAMBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Feb. 27.

A new announcement had been anticipated by traders after Jordan purchased 50,000 tons of wheat after seeking 120,000 tons in its previous tender on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender, for hard wheat, was sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments. Possible shipment combinations were between May 16-31, June 1-15, June 16-30 and July 1-15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

