News & Insights

Commodities

Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 metric tons wheat

Credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL SUKHNI

November 22, 2023 — 05:59 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds shipment periods, detail

HAMBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Nov. 28.

A new announcement had been anticipated by traders after Jordan purchased about 60,000 tons in its previous tender for 120,000 tons on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender, seeking hard wheat, is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are in 2024 between Feb. 1-14, Feb. 15-29, March 1-15 and March 16-31.

Jordan on Wednesday also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tons of animal feed barley. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.