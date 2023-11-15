Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 metric tons wheat

Adds detail, shipment periods

HAMBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Nov. 21.

A new announcement had been anticipated by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender, seeking hard wheat, is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are for Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-14 and Feb. 15-29.

These are the same shipment periods sought by Jordan in its tender on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

