Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of wheat

Adds shipment periods

HAMBURG, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to buy up to 120,000 metric tons of milling wheat sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Jan. 4.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tons on Tuesday.

Shipment in the new tender, seeking hard wheat, was sought in a series of possible combinations in consignments of 50,000 tons to 60,000 tons. Possible shipment combinations were March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30.

These are the same periods sought in Tuesday’s tender.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

