Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 metric tons feed barley, traders say

HAMBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is April 3.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.