Jordan tenders to buy up to 120,000 metric tons feed barley - traders

HAMBURG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase up to 120,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 23.

Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 metric ton consignments.

Shipment is sought in 2024 in the second half of January or the first and second half of February.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in a previous tender for 120,000 metric tons of barley on Tuesday. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

