Jordan tenders to buy 20,000 tonnes wheat bran -trade

HAMBURG, June 3 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 20,000 tonnes of wheat bran, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 15. Shipment is sought in July and August.

Bran packed in bags is sought.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

