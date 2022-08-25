Commodities

Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes of feed barley -traders

Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

HAMBURG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submitting price offers is Aug. 31.

Jordan bought about 120,000 tonnes of barley in its previous tender on Wednesday, and the country’s continuing grain import requirement meant a new tender had been expected.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment periods are Dec. 16-31 and in 2023 for Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-14 and Feb. 15-28.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat closing on Aug. 30.

