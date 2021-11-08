Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley, traders say

Commodities

Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.

HAMBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Nov. 10.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments, traders said.

Possible shipment combinations in 2022 are March 1-15, March 16-31, April 1-15 and April 16-30.

A new tender had been anticipated after Jordan had made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley on Oct. 21 in which two trading houses participated.

