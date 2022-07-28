Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley - traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, July 28 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 3.

A new announcement had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley on Wednesday.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment periods are in 2022 between Dec. 16-31 and in 2023 between Jan. 1-15, Jan. 16-31 and Feb. 1-14.

Jordan has also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of wheat. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.