Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley- traders

HAMBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 8.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments in the full month of September and/or the full month of October, they said.

