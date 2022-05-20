Commodities

Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley- traders

Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is May 26.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for barley on Wednesday.

