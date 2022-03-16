Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley- traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, March 16 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is March 23.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for barley on Tuesday in which only two trading houses participated. GRA/TEND

Black Sea region grain supplies have been cut after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow terms a special operation. Wheat prices touched 14-year highs after shipments from Russia and Ukraine were disrupted and a series of countries have restricted food exports.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are between July 16-31, Aug. 1-15, Aug. 16-31 and Sept. 1-15.

Jordan has issued another tender for 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closes on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.