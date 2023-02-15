Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley -traders

Adds possible shipment periods from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase up to 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Feb. 22.

Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 or 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are between June 1-15, June 16-30, July 1-15 and July 16-31.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.