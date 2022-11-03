Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley- traders

HAMBURG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Nov. 16.

A new announcement had been issued after Jordan made no purchase in its previous barley tender on Wednesday. GRA/TEND

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments. Possible shipment periods are in 2023 between March 1 and April 30.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

