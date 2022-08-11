Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley -traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 17.

Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes on Wednesday, and the country’s continuing grain import requirement meant a new tender had been expected by traders. GRA/TEND

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment periods are in 2022 for Dec. 16-31 and in 2023 for Jan. 16-31, Feb. 1-14 and Feb. 15-28.

Jordan also issued a separate tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat closing on Aug. 16.

