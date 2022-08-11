Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley- traders

HAMBURG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Aug. 17.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

