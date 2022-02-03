Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley - traders

Adds details

HAMBURG, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Feb. 8.

A new announcement had been expected by traders after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for barley on Wednesday in which three trading houses participated. GRA/TEND

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments.

Possible shipment combinations are between July 1-15, July 16-31, Aug. 1-15 and Aug. 16-31.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

