Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley - traders

HAMBURG, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Dec. 30.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan bought 60,000 tonnes in its last international tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley which closed on Dec. 23. GRA/TEND

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments, traders said.

Possible shipment combinations for delivery in 2022 are between July 1-15, July 16-31, Aug. 1-15 and Aug. 16-31.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

