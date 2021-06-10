Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley - trade

Adds detail from paragraph 3

HAMBURG, June 10 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is June 23.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous barley tender on Wednesday in which only two trading houses participated. GRA/TEND

Jordan has cancelled several barley tenders in recent weeks amid low participation from trading houses.

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments, traders said.

Possible shipment combinations are Nov. 1-15, Nov. 16-30, Dec. 1-15 and Dec. 15-31.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by David Evans)

