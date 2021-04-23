Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley - trade

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, April 23 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grain buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is April 28.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan had made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley on Wednesday in which only one trading house participated. GRA/TEND

Shipment in the new tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments, traders said.

Possible shipment combinations are Oct. 1-15, Oct 16-31, Nov. 1-15 and Nov. 16-30, the same periods as sought in Wednesday’s tender.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kim Coghill)

