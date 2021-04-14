Commodities

Jordan tenders to buy 120,000 tonnes feed barley -trade

HAMBURG, April 14 (Reuters) - Jordan's state grains buyer has issued a new international tender to purchase 120,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is April 21.

A new tender had been expected after Jordan made no purchase in its previous tender for 120,000 tonnes of barley on Tuesday. GRA/TEND

Shipment is sought in a series of possible combinations in 60,000 tonne consignments, traders said.

Possible shipment combinations are Oct. 1-15, Oct 16-31, Nov. 1-15 and Nov. 16-30, the same periods as sought in Tuesday’s tender.

